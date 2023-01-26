Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Troopers in helicopter say they killed armed man in Detroit who shot at them

A police helicopter video cam caught a confrontation with an armed man in Detroit Tuesday...
A police helicopter video cam caught a confrontation with an armed man in Detroit Tuesday night, authorities said.(Source: Michigan State Police/WXYZ/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:37 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Michigan troopers shot and killed an armed suspect Tuesday.

He had been shining a laser into a police helicopter cockpit before shooting at it.

It was the dark of the night, on Detroit’s Terry Street, just north of Fullerton.

Trooper Two helicopter was patrolling when it zeroed in on a strange, flashing green light.

Zooming in for inspection, cameras revealed that green light was a laser. Troopers inside the aircraft realized it’s pointing directly at them.

“We’ve got somebody hitting us with a green laser, rear of the house, upper window,” a trooper said.

Soon after, a man appeared in the same window, with an object in hand that troopers don’t make out as a firearm until he emerged into the backyard.

“He actually might be, he might be armed. He almost looks like he’s holding a long gun pointing at us right now. Yeah, he’s shooting at us right now,” a trooper said.

That is where the video ends. It was later learned that troopers returned fire, killing the man.

Authorities said the suspect, a 33-year-old from Lincoln Park, had been staying in the abandoned home where they ultimately recovered six firearms, including the one held by the suspect.

Trooper Two landed at Willow Run Airport for inspection shortly thereafter, determining the aircraft was not hit.

There were no injuries to troopers or to anyone in the public.

Police said even though it’s dangerous, it’s not uncommon for people to aim lasers at aircraft.

Copyright 2023 WXYZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, spent 23 years behind bars for the murder he didn’t commit.
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom

Latest News

FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; tank training to start
Each one of these swells makes beachfront residents more nervous and more and more sand is...
Battle over beachfront erosion rises again with monster surf
Larry Millete entered a not guilty plea on charges of first degree murder.
Husband accused of murdering Radford alumna ordered to stand trial in CA
Todd Dunphy's North Shore home in Nov. 2021. This week's big swells have washed sand away again.
‘Victims to the ocean’: Battle over beachfront erosion rises again with monster surf