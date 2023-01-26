Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans.

Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.

Recently, the music of Kalapana received a second life thanks to the Hawaii record label, which worked directly with the band to receive the rights to produce merchandise as well as the rights to reissue select music back onto vinyl.

Kalapana started in 1973 by Malani Bilyeu, Mackey Feary, D.J. Pratt and Kirk Thompson.

They went on to become one of the most popular rock bands in the islands over the decade, responsible for hits like “Night Bird” and “When the Morning Comes.”

They were so revolutionary in the Hawaii music space that in 2011, the members of Kalapana were awarded a Na Hoku Hanohano Lifetime Achievement Award.

The record label said when it first started re-issuing Kapalana’s music to vinyl, the response went beyond their expectations with each release.

Aloha Got Soul’s Chief Creative Officer Micah McDermott said that the timeless nature of the music is one of the major factors in the success of this music revival.

“The songwriting was so timeless, that’s why we still care all these years later,” McDermott said. “We have both interest from people who grew up with the band and they’re in the 70s now, or literally 16, 17-year-olds who care just as much.”

The “Aloha Got Soul selects Kalapana” 7-inch box set will be available for $50 and is a compilation of all of their go-to Kalapana tracks.

The record label will be hosting a pop-up event, sponsored by Toyota, at Kaiao Space in Chinatown.

The pop-up features a installation of original Kalapana memorabilia submitted by friends and family for viewing, and will also feature new special edition Kalapana merchandise for purchase.

All bumper stickers sales will be going to the DJ Pratt Scholarship Fund and the Mackey Restoration Fund to help restore Mackey Feary’s headstone.

Here’s a rundown of what’s happening:

Friday:

10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Kalapana Pop-up

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Live music by Eli and Kaia Lopez

Saturday:

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Kalapana Pop-up

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. “After Party” at the Manifest (32 N Hotel Street) hosted by Zavier Cummings.

