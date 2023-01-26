Rainbow Warriors volleyball maintain flawless record following sweep against Queens

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH men’s volleyball team remain undefeated with a road-win against Queens on Wednesday.

The ‘Bows executed the sweep without All-American setter Jakob Thelle.

Spyros Chakas led with 16 kills, while Dimitrios Mouchlias put down seven.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-21, 25-17.

The win brings Hawaii to an undefeated 5-0.

UH plays Belmont Abbey on Thursday — for the second match of its three-game road trip.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.