Rainbow Warriors volleyball maintain flawless record following sweep against Queens
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:14 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH men’s volleyball team remain undefeated with a road-win against Queens on Wednesday.
The ‘Bows executed the sweep without All-American setter Jakob Thelle.
Spyros Chakas led with 16 kills, while Dimitrios Mouchlias put down seven.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-21, 25-17.
The win brings Hawaii to an undefeated 5-0.
UH plays Belmont Abbey on Thursday — for the second match of its three-game road trip.
