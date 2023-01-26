Tributes
‘Operation Keiki Shield’ nets 13 suspects accused of sexual exploitation of minors

The Hawaii Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 13 individuals for Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor among other charges.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:22 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency task force aimed at tracking down child predators arrested 13 men over the weekend on charges of commercial exploitation of a minor or first-degree electronic enticement of a child.

The “Operation Keiki Shield” effort was announced Wednesday.

Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan said the suspects range in age from 22 to 61 and all have local addresses.

Of the 13, four are in the military.

“This week’s arrests confirm what we in law enforcement know too well,” Logan said. “That there are many individuals who will seek out and prey on the most vulnerable in our community.”

Logan said Operation Keiki Shield members come from multiple departments, including Hawaii police departments, Homeland Security Investigations and military law enforcement agencies.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

