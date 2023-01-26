Maui man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui man who murdered mother of three Moreira “Mo” Monsalve in 2014 was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Bernard Brown was convicted in August of murdering his ex-girlfriend ― Moreira “Mo” Monsalve ― back in 2014.

Monsalve, a mother of three, was last seen at Brown’s apartment in Wailuku. Her body was never found.

This story will be updated.

