Husband accused of murdering Radford alumna ordered to stand trial in CA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a Radford alumna who went missing was ordered to stand trial in California.

A judge ruled there is enough evidence for Larry Millete to stand trial for the murder of his wife May “Maya” Millete.

The decision came exactly two weeks after an unusually long preliminary hearing to determine whether the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office has shown probable cause for a jury.

The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan. 7, 2021.

According to prosecutors, Larry allegedly murdered his wife that evening. Which is also the same day Maya made an appointment with a divorce attorney.

They allege Larry Millete tracked Maya’s movements, and hired spellcasters to hurt and incapacitate her.

Her body has not been found, but she is presumed dead.

Maya Millete’s family previously told Hawaii Now Now she was a senior at Radford High School when she met Larry in 1999. They married on Oahu and later moved to San Diego to start a family.

Evidence that Maya Millete wanted a divorce since late 2020 led prosecutors to paint a possible motive for her husband, who they say did not agree to ending the marriage.

Prosecutors allege that Larry Millete is the only person who had a motive and spoke of a desire to hurt Maya.

Deputy district attorney Christy Bowles argued there is no evidence to support the notion that Maya would abandon her kids.

“May Millete did not just fall off the face of the earth, she lived for and adored her children, she would not and did not leave voluntarily,” said Bowles.

While the defense pointed the finger back at Maya.

“He didn’t start that. Mr. Millete didn’t start the problem. It is Ms. Millete who started the problem because of her relationship and her affair,” said Defense Attorney Bonita Martinez

RELATED COVERAGE:

Larry Millete could face life in prison. He’s due back in court in March with his murder trial set for September.

He also faces one count of possession of an assault weapon when his trial begins on Sept. 14.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.