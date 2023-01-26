Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Husband accused of murdering Radford alumna ordered to stand trial in CA

Larry Millete entered a not guilty plea on charges of first degree murder.
Larry Millete entered a not guilty plea on charges of first degree murder.(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:27 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a Radford alumna who went missing was ordered to stand trial in California.

A judge ruled there is enough evidence for Larry Millete to stand trial for the murder of his wife May “Maya” Millete.

The decision came exactly two weeks after an unusually long preliminary hearing to determine whether the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office has shown probable cause for a jury.

The mother of three was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan. 7, 2021.

According to prosecutors, Larry allegedly murdered his wife that evening. Which is also the same day Maya made an appointment with a divorce attorney.

They allege Larry Millete tracked Maya’s movements, and hired spellcasters to hurt and incapacitate her.

Husband of former Hawaii woman pleads not guilty to her murder

Her body has not been found, but she is presumed dead.

Maya Millete’s family previously told Hawaii Now Now she was a senior at Radford High School when she met Larry in 1999. They married on Oahu and later moved to San Diego to start a family.

Evidence that Maya Millete wanted a divorce since late 2020 led prosecutors to paint a possible motive for her husband, who they say did not agree to ending the marriage.

Prosecutors allege that Larry Millete is the only person who had a motive and spoke of a desire to hurt Maya.

Deputy district attorney Christy Bowles argued there is no evidence to support the notion that Maya would abandon her kids.

“May Millete did not just fall off the face of the earth, she lived for and adored her children, she would not and did not leave voluntarily,” said Bowles.

While the defense pointed the finger back at Maya.

“He didn’t start that. Mr. Millete didn’t start the problem. It is Ms. Millete who started the problem because of her relationship and her affair,” said Defense Attorney Bonita Martinez

RELATED COVERAGE:

Larry Millete could face life in prison. He’s due back in court in March with his murder trial set for September.

He also faces one count of possession of an assault weapon when his trial begins on Sept. 14.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, spent 23 years behind bars for the murder he didn’t commit.
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom

Latest News

Each one of these swells makes beachfront residents more nervous and more and more sand is...
Battle over beachfront erosion rises again with monster surf
Todd Dunphy's North Shore home in Nov. 2021. This week's big swells have washed sand away again.
‘Victims to the ocean’: Battle over beachfront erosion rises again with monster surf
Mike Rembis’ retirement announcement comes at a time when hospital census is at an all-time...
Workers at Maui’s only acute care hospital hope their next leader has ‘ohana-type’ values
Hawaii is moving along in its pandemic recovery, but inflation is still driving up grocery bills.
Amid inflation, Hawaii organizations team up to fight lingering food insecurity