These officers went above and beyond ― and are now finally being recognized for their valor

For the first time since the pandemic, Honolulu police were able to honor officers in-person for going above and beyond the call of duty.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since the pandemic, Honolulu police were able to honor officers in-person for going above and beyond the call of duty. ―

HPD handed out their Chief Awards from the past two years Tuesday afternoon at Mission Memorial Auditorium.

Four officers received the Warrior Bronze Medal of Valor.

Among the honorees, Cpl. Hayes Marumoto and Officer Che-Wai Lau, who pulled a man to safety after he went over the railing of a bridge in Papakolea in May 2021.

Officer Jonathan Nasu was also honored for getting a woman down from a light pole on the Palama Street overpass in 2020.

And Cpl. Roland Bezemer disarmed a woman who pointed a gun at him during a robbery arrest back in August 2021.

“It is during these times that you have to react to situations without without thinking about your own personal safety,” said HPD Chief Joe Logan. “But more importantly you’re thinking about the security and safety of others who need assistance on that particular time.”

HPD also recognized a civilian’s heroic efforts.

Taeshia Irene Natividad received a certificate of Merit.

In 2021, she was driving on the Pali Highway when she noticed a car flipped over on its roof. Natividad pulled a woman from the overturned vehicle and provided care until first responders arrived.

