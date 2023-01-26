Tributes
Hawaii men’s basketball hosts UC Santa Barbara with Big West standings on the line

Hawaii Basketball
Hawaii Basketball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is back in Manoa to host a pair of Big West Conference games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The ‘Bows start the weekend with a crucial showdown with UC Santa Barbara. UH and the Gauchos are one game apart from each other and Hawaii looks to move up in the league standings.

Hawaii will be looking to use some Manoa magic from the past, busting out new 1970′s-inspired retro uniforms against UCSB on Thursday.

UH then takes on Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday — both games tip off at 7:00 a.m. Hawaii time.

Both games will be televised on Spectrum Sports.

