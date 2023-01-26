Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Island man charged with rental car theft, methamphetamine possession

Hawaii Island man charged with rental car theft, methamphetamine possession
Hawaii Island man charged with rental car theft, methamphetamine possession(Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorny)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ocean View man was charged with stealing a Jeep rental car, resisting an order to stop, and possession of methamphetamine.

At the time of his arrest, Benjamin Kawika Jerin-Kealoha, 46, was also arrested for two unrelated outstanding warrants.

The arrest happened on Jan. 21 in Kona.

He remains in custody with a bail set at $47,000.00

His most serious offense, theft in the First Degree, is a class B felony and punishable by a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail.

Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, spent 23 years behind bars for the murder he didn’t commit.
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom

Latest News

Federal Detention Center
Authorities arrest former prison guard accused of sexually abusing inmates
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
‘Operation Keiki Shield’ nets 13 suspects accused of sexual exploitation of minors
Authorities evacuated the Maui County building and the surrounding area on Wednesday after...
Maui County building evacuated after mayor’s office receives ‘troubling’ call
President Joe Biden spoke about aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.
Midday Newscast: President Biden announces US will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine