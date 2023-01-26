Hawaii Island man charged with rental car theft, methamphetamine possession

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Ocean View man was charged with stealing a Jeep rental car, resisting an order to stop, and possession of methamphetamine.

At the time of his arrest, Benjamin Kawika Jerin-Kealoha, 46, was also arrested for two unrelated outstanding warrants.

The arrest happened on Jan. 21 in Kona.

He remains in custody with a bail set at $47,000.00

His most serious offense, theft in the First Degree, is a class B felony and punishable by a ten-year prison term or four years probation and up to eighteen months in jail.

Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

