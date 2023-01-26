Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Former employee at Institute for the Deaf and Blind charged with sexual abuse of a student

A former employee at the Institute for the Blind and Deaf was charged with having sex with an...
A former employee at the Institute for the Blind and Deaf was charged with having sex with an underage student while employed at the school.(Talladega PD via WBRC)
By Jonathan Hardison and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:02 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A former employee at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind is accused of sexually abusing a student under the age of 12 while working for the school, according to authorities.

Talladega police said they arrested Robert Godbold on Friday and charged him with sodomy and having sex with a student who attended the school where he was employed.

A spokesperson with the institute told WBRC that it was notified of the charges brought against Godbold on Jan. 19 and said the criminal sexual activity did not take place on the institute’s grounds.

The spokesperson also said the school was originally notified of the possible impropriety last September and relieved Godbold of his duties at the school.

Court records obtained by WBRC showed Godbold is free on $100,000 bond and set to appear in court in March.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, spent 23 years behind bars for the murder he didn’t commit.
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
‘Operation Keiki Shield’ nets 13 accused child predators
Federal Detention Center
Authorities arrest former prison guard accused of sexually abusing inmates

Latest News

Authorities say a Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with federal drug crimes and...
Police chief arrested on drug charges involving distribution of cocaine, meth
Alex Murdaugh, 54, is standing trial on two counts of murder. Investigators said his...
1st officer: Alex Murdaugh didn’t cry over dead wife and son
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
Midday Newscast: Southwest faces major earnings after travel meltdown
Sunrise is coming to the weekends!
Get your Sunrise fix 7 days a week with HNN’s launch of weekend morning news show