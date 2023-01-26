First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms possible for parts of the state today, another cold front due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening cold front begins to stall near Maui through Thursday. Unstable conditions aloft will produce bands of showers and a few thunderstorms across the eastern half of the state through Friday. Drier and more stable conditions will develop over the western islands during this period. Another cold front and upper level disturbance moves into the region this weekend with increasing shower trends from Saturday through Sunday. Expect periods of rain this weekend over all islands, heavy at times and possibly thunderstorms. Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue for most areas through the weekend.

A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect along exposed north and west facing shores for the smaller islands and for Big Island west facing shores through Thursday. A new moderate north swell will fill in Friday along north facing shores. A new extra long period moderate northwest swell (310 degree) is expected to boost surf heights back to solid High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along north and west facing shores Sunday into Monday.

