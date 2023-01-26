Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms possible for parts of state, another cold front due over the weekend

Thursday's Forecast
Thursday's Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:48 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening cold front begins to stall near Maui through Thursday.

Unstable conditions aloft will produce bands of showers and a few thunderstorms across the eastern half of the state through Friday. Drier and more stable conditions will develop over the western islands during this period.

Another cold front and upper level disturbance moves into the region this weekend with increasing shower trends from Saturday through Sunday.

Expect periods of rain this weekend over all islands, heavy at times and possibly thunderstorms. Moderate to breezy trade winds will continue for most areas through the weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

A High Surf Warning (HSW) remains in effect along exposed north and west facing shores for the smaller islands and for Big Island west facing shores through Thursday.

A new moderate north swell will fill in Friday along north facing shores.

A new extra long period moderate northwest swell (310 degree) is expected to boost surf heights back to solid High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along north and west facing shores Sunday into Monday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 22, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, December 29, 2022

Most Read

Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, spent 23 years behind bars for the murder he didn’t commit.
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
‘Operation Keiki Shield’ nets 13 accused child predators
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms possible for parts of the state today, another cold front...
First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms possible for parts of the state today, another cold front due over the weekend
Wednesday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cold front moving through the state, another huge swell picking up
First Alert Forecast: Juicy cold front moving through the state, another huge swell peaking today
First Alert Forecast: Juicy cold front moving through the state, another huge swell picking up
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a Pacific storm that will bring a weak front our way PLUS more big surf on the way