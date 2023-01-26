Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

FDA advisors meeting to discuss future of COVID-19 vaccines

FDA advisers are meeting to consider what the future of COVID-19 vaccination will look like in...
FDA advisers are meeting to consider what the future of COVID-19 vaccination will look like in the U.S.(GAO via MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:08 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vaccine advisors from the Food and Drug Administration are meeting Thursday to discuss the future of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Currently, the U.S. offers two types of COVID-19 vaccines - a primary series of shots followed by booster shots. However, a parade of variants has challenged the system.

While nearly 70% of Americans have had their primary shots, just 15% have gotten a booster.

FDA advisors are considering a shift to a once-a-year COVID-19 shot, similar to the flu vaccine.

The shot would likely cover multiple strains of the virus and only those with weakened immune systems would then be encouraged to get a second shot.

The advisory committee will also look at how well the current booster shots are working.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that boosters cut the risk of infection by about half and provide even higher protections against severe illness and death.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, spent 23 years behind bars for the murder he didn’t commit.
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
‘Operation Keiki Shield’ nets 13 accused child predators
Jose Gutiérrez’s and his fiancee Daniela Pichardo had planned a 2023 wedding date.
Bodies found in Mexico are that of Ohio architect, fiancee
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Fire officials said a 12-year-old boy remains hospitalized, while a 14-year-old boy has been...
Girl, 3, dies after Indiana apartment fire kills dad, sister
A worker guides a bin into position at a construction site, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Miami....
How will we know if the US economy is in a recession?
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms possible for parts of state, another cold front due over the weekend
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead