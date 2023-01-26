‘Eddie’ Champion Luke Shepardson is back at work after winning the prestigious contest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Days removed from winning the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, City and County lifeguard Luke Shepardson is back to work.

Shephardson etched his name into the history books after beating out the world’s best big wave surfers, a memory that he will never forget.

“It’s like a tornado hit me.” Shepardson told Hawaii News Now.

Shephardson has felt a wave of congratulations and aloha since winning the Eddie. The 27-year-old using his lunch breaks to compete at Waimea bay.

A dream he’s had all of his life.

“When I grabbed my jersey for the first heat I started tearing up and crying.” Shepardson said. “I was like, I am really surfing an Eddie Aikau contest.”

“It’s like been one of the hugest dreams of mine.”

Shepardson works as a lifeguard, patrolling multiple beaches along the North Shore of Oahu, scheduled to work Sunday at Waimea Bay and he was almost late to work that morning.

“So I jumped out of the car, I grabbed my fins and told my girlfriend to drive and then I ran to work.” Shepardson said. “It took her about a half hour to make it from Foodland to Waimea.”

Immediately after winning the Eddie, the parallels between Shepardson and the contest’s namesake became apparent. Shepardson an active North Shore lifeguard and Eddie Aikau, the North Shore’s first lifeguard — an example that Luke tries to emulate every time he clocks in for work.

“He did so many selfless acts to help other people around him and then his love for the ocean that’s what I really admire about him and it’s what I try to do myself.”

For his family, watching him achieve his childhood dream brought back memories of long days on the north shore.

“So happy for him Because he’s wanted this since he was a little kid.” Luke’s brother Micah said. “Us going out to the beach and him wanting to stay past dark.”

After winning that big of a contest, the celebration would also be gigantic, but for Luke, he spent it with the ones closest to him.

“We went home, made some pizza and ate pizza and went to sleep.”

Don’t expect to see Luke’s name in any line ups anytime soon, he says the only other contest he’ll be entering is next year’s Eddie.

