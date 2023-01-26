Bomb squad called after PVC pipes resembling explosives uncovered following car crash

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A car crash on Maui this week quickly escalated after police discovered two PVC pipes in the vehicle that resembled explosive devices.

Following an hours-long investigation, and the evacuation of nearby homes, the bomb squad determined the devices did not contain any powder residue and gave the all-clear.

Investigators say a 17-year-old hit a rock wall on Liholiho Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He and three passengers were taken to the hospital for treatment.

As officers examined the wreck, they found the PVC pipes and called the bomb squad.

