Battle over beachfront erosion rises again with monster surf

NORTH SHORE OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Huge waves pounded on the beach on Oahu’s North Shore, part of the second-warning level swell this week.

Each one of these swells makes beachfront residents more nervous and more and more sand is taken away.

Todd Dunphy owns a property at Rocky Pound. There used to be 17 feet of sand outside his back door. After Sunday’s massive swell, there was only four feet of sand left.

“Got plywood. Plywooded up my house, my front doors, and didn’t make it to do the windows, but that’s all I could do was plywood and braced for it,” Dunphy said.

A year ago, the sand completely disappeared and he feared he’d lose his home.

It’s a familiar sight, with homes near Sunset Beach on the edge as waves runup the entire sandy area, bringing with them debris from shoreline homes.

“I can remember seeing these houses behind us, and the beach -- I mean the water never came near them, and now many of them are boarded up,” said Susan Boyett, who’s visited the North Shore once a week for the last 20 years.

“It’s sad.”

There are two beachfront properties up for sale near Dunphy’s on Ke Nui Road, one for $2.5 million, and another for $1.8 million. Both are on the market for about half a million dollars less than their original asking prices.

Last spring, Dunphy hired an excavator to build up the sand behind his home, drawing more than $90,000 in fines from the DLNR.

His efforts to save the sand this time are more modest.

“Got a little curtain, a little protection to save what’s there -- which is the bare minimum right now,” he said.

“We have to look at the entire stretch. We have to look at the entire system,” said state Rep. Sean Quinlan, who represents the area. “And I would hope that at the state level we a process to both help these homeowners, but also to enforce upon those who break the law.”

The DLNR has a package of bills in this year’s legislature. One would develop funding to help property owners relocate to areas away from sea level rise.

Another would require property sellers to disclose permitted and unpermitted erosion control measures, as well as the property’s erosion rate.

Dunphy, of course, wants to stay. What does he want?

“Big giant rocks. That’s it,” he said. “We get rocks, we’re all gonna stay here ‘til the end. Without armoring this, we’re just victims to the ocean.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.