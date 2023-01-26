Authorities arrest former prison guard accused of sexually abusing inmates

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former correctional officer accused of sexually abusing female inmates was arrested on Oahu on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Mikael Rivera, 45, worked at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu from 2014 to 2018.

The Kapolei native is accused of committing sexual acts with an inmate through the use of threats and engaging in sexually abusive conduct with two other inmates, court documents said.

Rivera is charged with six counts of sexual abuse by threats and 11 counts of sexual abuse of a ward.

Last year, Rivera agreed to pay $100,000 in a sex assault lawsuit. He denied the allegations against him but agreed to settle only to avoid a costly legal battle.

