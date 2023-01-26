Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Authorities arrest former prison guard accused of sexually abusing inmates

Federal Detention Center
Federal Detention Center(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former correctional officer accused of sexually abusing female inmates was arrested on Oahu on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Mikael Rivera, 45, worked at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu from 2014 to 2018.

The Kapolei native is accused of committing sexual acts with an inmate through the use of threats and engaging in sexually abusive conduct with two other inmates, court documents said.

Rivera is charged with six counts of sexual abuse by threats and 11 counts of sexual abuse of a ward.

Last year, Rivera agreed to pay $100,000 in a sex assault lawsuit. He denied the allegations against him but agreed to settle only to avoid a costly legal battle.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, spent 23 years behind bars for the murder he didn’t commit.
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom
Dana Ireland
3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder, attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
‘Operation Keiki Shield’ nets 13 suspects accused of sexual exploitation of minors
Authorities evacuated the Maui County building and the surrounding area on Wednesday after...
Maui County building evacuated after mayor’s office receives ‘troubling’ call
President Joe Biden spoke about aid to Ukraine on Wednesday.
Midday Newscast: President Biden announces US will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
HNN
Lynn Kawano details moments in court following exoneration of man wrongfully imprisoned for murder