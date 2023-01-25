Tributes
US Marine runs into gunfire, providing lifesaving aid to victim in Waikiki shooting

Your top local headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:16 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A hero has emerged from a shooting in Waikiki that happened earlier this month.

Marine Corps Sgt. Amed Issa said he was in a bar when shots were heard from outside on Lewers Street on Jan. 6.

Issa said he thought someone was trying to enter the bar with a gun, so he followed his instincts and ran towards the sound of shots. That’s where he saw gunmen firing at a downed victim.

After the two suspects fled, Issa began to treat the victim who was wounded multiple times in the torso and legs.

“At the beginning, when I saw everyone get down and I heard the shots, I didn’t think, ‘I should get up and help.’ I just started running that way. It just felt like training,” Issa recounted.

He acted fast, creating makeshift tourniquets with whatever he could get his hands on, including the shirt off his back and pens or forks.

The 25-year-old victim survived and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Issa’s former battalion commander, Lt. Col. Felix Guerra III, commended his efforts.

“It takes tremendous courage to do what Sgt. Issa did. Despite being off duty and on liberty, he still acted like a Marine,” Guerra said.

“While most ran for safety, Sgt. Issa ran toward the fight; he ran into the chaos. He risked his life and took action for a complete stranger. He embodied what it means to be a Marine.”

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in the case.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

