Looking for a new job? Hiring event at Blaisdell features dozens of companies

A Career Expo at Blaisdell Exhibition Hall is featuring companies in public service, business and health. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of job seekers are expected to take advantage of a large hiring event happening at the Blaisdell Center on Wednesday.

The 2023 Career Expo is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event features employers from a wide range of industries, including customer service, travel, health care and finance. There are also a number of good jobs with federal, state and local government agencies.

The City and County of Honolulu is hiring across the board. From the Board of Water Supply, Community Action Program, Elections Division, Office of the City Clerk, EMS, police and fire departments — there are a lot of open positions.

In August of last year, some 3,000 vacancies were reported at the city — and at one point, it was down about a third in total workforce numbers.

Back then, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said the city had budgeted $59 million to hire more people, aiming to recruit 1,000 new employees in the next two years.

If you aren’t able to make it to Wednesday’s Career Expo, there are more upcoming events being sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser:

  • April 12
  • August 2
  • October 18

All these events will be held on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Neal Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall.

For more information about Career Expo 2023 or to sign up your business to be a hiring employer, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

