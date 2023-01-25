The Rainbow Warriors are bringing the 70s back with limited edition rainbow jerseys

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 70s are back, thanks to the Rainbow Warriors and their groovy retro uniforms!

University of Hawaii will be sporting vintage-inspired rainbow uniforms this Thursday at for retro night against UC Santa Barbara at the Stan Sheriff.

The rainbow striped jerseys and shorts are inspired by ones worn back in the 1970′s.

During that decade, for a very short stint, basketball hall of famer Rick Pitino coached the bows for the last 6 games of their 1975-76 season.

“The line has been to build for the future, get out of your past, honor your past, you have to know your past.” said Eran Ganot head coach of UH’s men’s basketball team.

we got to do our part to continue to honor the great tradition we have here, former players, former coaches, great teams, and I think that’s why these guys play with such great pride as well.”

If you’d like a retro jersey of your own, the UH Manoa book store is taking preorders online.

