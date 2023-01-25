Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

The Rainbow Warriors are bringing the 70s back with limited edition rainbow jerseys

The Rainbow Warriors are bringing the 70s back with limited edition rainbow jerseys
The Rainbow Warriors are bringing the 70s back with limited edition rainbow jerseys(University of Hawaii athletics)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:37 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 70s are back, thanks to the Rainbow Warriors and their groovy retro uniforms!

University of Hawaii will be sporting vintage-inspired rainbow uniforms this Thursday at for retro night against UC Santa Barbara at the Stan Sheriff.

The rainbow striped jerseys and shorts are inspired by ones worn back in the 1970′s.

During that decade, for a very short stint, basketball hall of famer Rick Pitino coached the bows for the last 6 games of their 1975-76 season.

“The line has been to build for the future, get out of your past, honor your past, you have to know your past.” said Eran Ganot head coach of UH’s men’s basketball team.

we got to do our part to continue to honor the great tradition we have here, former players, former coaches, great teams, and I think that’s why these guys play with such great pride as well.”

If you’d like a retro jersey of your own, the UH Manoa book store is taking preorders online.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Kevin Hart
Bringing laughs to the Blaisdell: Comedian Kevin Hart to perform in Hawaii
City lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ John John Florence to win The Eddie...
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
Dana Ireland
3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder, attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction
A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience

Latest News

Road sign hacked along Pali Highway
Hacked road sign along Pali Highway sends activist message, references to GA protests
Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, spent 23 years behind bars for the murder he didn’t commit.
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
Fourteen young people in Hawaii who are plaintiffs in a climate change lawsuit against the...
The state is defending its climate record. These kids aren’t buying it (and they’re suing)
Native Hawaiians claim they are being kicked off their land while a local non-profit...
2 arrested amid ongoing dispute over ownership of Maui land slated for affordable housing