Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services

The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:38 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) - Microsoft said it’s investigating problems with its online services including its Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday.

In a status update, the tech company reported “service degradation” for a number of its Microsoft 365 services.

Thousands of users reported problems with Teams, Outlook, the Azure cloud computing service and XBox Live online gaming service early Wednesday on the Downdetector website, which tracks outage reports. By later in the morning, it showed the number of reports had dropped considerably.

Many users took to social media to complain that the services were down.

“We’ve isolated the problem to a networking configuration issue, and we are analyzing the best mitigation strategy to address it without causing additional impact,” the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account said.

It later tweeted that a network change that was suspected to be causing the problem was rolled back and that it’s monitoring as the rollback takes effect.

A day earlier, Microsoft reported that its quarterly profit fell 12%, reflecting economic uncertainty that the company said led to its decision this month to cut 10,000 workers.

