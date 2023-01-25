Fire started in dumpster causes $1M in damage to Maui building

MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire that began in a dumpster near a commercial building in Maui caused over $1 million in damage, Monday evening.

The fire happened on the 1100 block of Makawao Ave, around 11:15 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a heavily involved dumpster fire next to a commercial building with flames extending to the interior of the building.

The fire was under control by 1 a.m. and completely extinguished by 2 a.m.

Damages are estimated at $1 million to the structure of the building and $200,000 to the contents of the building.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

