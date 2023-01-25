Honolulu Zoo offers unforgettable Valentine’s day gift to your friends, partners, or exes
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:29 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo is offering a very memorable way to celebrate Valentine’s day this year.
It’s called “Love Bites,” and for a donation of $5, $10, or $20, you can name a mealworm, cricket, or veggie after your loved one (or not-so-special someone), then the zoo will feed it to a zoo animal.
They will also send an e-card to whoever you named the snack after, letting them know just how delicious they are.
For a more generous donation of $100, the zoo will create a personalized video message of your snack actually being fed to one of their animals.
The last day to purchase a “Love Bite” will be at midnight on Valentine’s Day!
