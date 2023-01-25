Tributes
Home invasion suspect leads police on pursuit, tells officers to shoot him, authorities say

By KCTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:06 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri said an armed and dangerous man led them on a chase last week before officers subdued him.

KCTV reports the Clay County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert for Phillip Martin after a home invasion took place on Jan. 19.

On Jan. 20, Gladstone police asked for help from other agencies after spotting Martin driving a stolen car.

Authorities said Martin led officers on a pursuit before ditching the car in a field and running away. As deputies chased Martin, they reported seeing him with a gun in his hand.

Officers said they ordered Martin to drop his weapon, but he yelled at them to shoot him.

According to authorities, one of the deputies used a Taser and struck Martin, causing him to fall.

Martin was taken into custody with deputies finding several rounds of ammunition in his pockets along with a gun lying on the ground, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin is facing charges that include resisting arrest and first-degree vehicle tampering.

The sheriff’s department said Martin is also expected to face additional charges related to the home invasion.

