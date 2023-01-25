Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway

Tributes
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:49 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The lone man still in prison for the 1991 murder of Dana Ireland walked into a Hawaii Island courtroom on Tuesday for a hearing on whether to vacate his conviction.

Albert Ian Schweitzer appeared upbeat as the proceedings began, greeting the large innocence project legal team seeking to exonerate him.

Most of the testimony Tuesday came from a DNA expert from California, who said on the stand that advances in clearly science show Schweitzer did not rape or murder Ireland.

Other experts on tire tread marks and bite marks also took the stand.

Ireland was 23 years old when she was murdered.

She was riding her bike on Christmas Eve in Kapoho when she was struck by a vehicle.

Her mangled bike was found at the scene on the dirt road, along with a shoe and clumps of blonde hair, but emergency responders could not find the rider.

Thirty minutes later, Ireland was found in the bushes of a fishing trail along Waa Waa Road, five miles from the accident scene. She was nude from the waist down and barely conscious.

Ireland died at the hospital from blood loss.

