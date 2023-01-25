Tributes
Healthier Hawaii: Avoiding excess and reducing stress

Dr. John Bossian, a family medicine physician from Straub medical center’s Kailua clinic, has some tips on how to get back on track with our health.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:09 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following the holidays, some of us may have gained some weight and have seen our blood pressure go up as well.

Dr. John Bossian, a family medicine physician from Straub medical center’s Kailua clinic, said to get back on track, we have to avoid excess — alcohol, calories, carbohydrates, etc.

He also emphasizes the importance of controlling and reducing stress.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

