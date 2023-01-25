Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii reports 11 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week

COVID testing
COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:17 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,052 new cases in the past seven days.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 376,977.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is likely higher.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,786.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, spent 23 years behind bars for the murder he didn’t commit.
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
Dana Ireland
3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder, attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom

Latest News

COVID testing
Hawaii reports 5 COVID deaths, over 1,000 cases in past week
New head for UH Cancer Center is the first director of Asian descent
New head for UH Cancer Center is the first director of Asian descent
VA workshop
Calling all Hawaii war veterans: You could be eligible for free medical care
Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as...
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing