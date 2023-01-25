Hacked road sign along Pali Highway sends activist message, references to GA protests

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening.

It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”

It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.

Last week, State troopers shot and killed an activist who opened fire on authorities.

Fellow activists responded this past weekend by damaging a police building and setting a police car on fire.

Hawaii’s Department of Transportation has not yet responded to requests for comment on the street sign hacking.

This story will be updated.

