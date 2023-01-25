Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hacked road sign along Pali Highway sends activist message, references to GA protests

Road sign hacked along Pali Highway
Road sign hacked along Pali Highway(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:14 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A road sign was hacked along Pali Highway Tuesday evening.

It reads “Deoccupy Hawaii... Stop Cop City... Defend Atlanta Forest.”

It’s a reference to an ongoing protest in Atlanta, Georgia as activists try to stop construction of a police training facility in the Weelaunee Forest.

Last week, State troopers shot and killed an activist who opened fire on authorities.

Fellow activists responded this past weekend by damaging a police building and setting a police car on fire.

Hawaii’s Department of Transportation has not yet responded to requests for comment on the street sign hacking.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Kevin Hart
Bringing laughs to the Blaisdell: Comedian Kevin Hart to perform in Hawaii
City lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ John John Florence to win The Eddie...
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
Dana Ireland
3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder, attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction
A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience

Latest News

Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, spent 23 years behind bars for the murder he didn’t commit.
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
Fourteen young people in Hawaii who are plaintiffs in a climate change lawsuit against the...
The state is defending its climate record. These kids aren’t buying it (and they’re suing)
Native Hawaiians claim they are being kicked off their land while a local non-profit...
2 arrested amid ongoing dispute over ownership of Maui land slated for affordable housing
HTA responds to bad behavior by visitors
HTA: ‘Room for improvement’ in efforts to discourage bad behavior among visitors