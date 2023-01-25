Tributes
Former Kamehameha Schools CEO appointed as new interim leadership for Bishop Museum

By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:24 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum has appointed a new interim CEO after recent leaders stepped down following a months-long internal investigation.

Former Kamehameha Schools CEO Dee Jay Mailer has been appointed to a one-year term as interim president and CEO of Bishop Museum.

“Dee Jay brings deep experience in all aspects of leadership at a time of transition for our organization and we are looking forward to having her sure hand at the helm of Bishop Museum,” said Wayne Pitluck, chairman of the Museum Board said in a statement.

Mailer will start this role on Feb. 2, and will help with the search for a permanent CEO.

“I am excited to be joining the Bishop Museum ‘ohana and to work with its very capable staff to strengthen the foundation for excellence that has existed there for many decades,” said Mailer.

