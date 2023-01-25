Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Fla. church offers space for AP African American Studies class

While the church isn’t able to give out AP credit for the course, the pastor says he believes this is more important than grades. (WFTS via CNN)
By WFTS Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:24 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - A Methodist church in Florida is offering space for teaching Advanced Placement African American Studies following the state’s push to ban the course at high schools.

St. Petersburg’s Allendale United Methodist is throwing open its doors to support the study of African American history. Pastor Andy Oliver wants to offer the church’s space for any educator to come in and teach AP African American Studies to any students or adults who want to know more.

While the church isn’t able to give out AP credit for the course, Oliver says he believes this is more important than grades.

“I believe we have to know our history, so that we can do better as a community. When one part of our community suffers, whether that’s Black or brown children or LGBTQ children, all parts are attacked. We are part of this inescapable network of mutuality that we have to stand in solidarity together,” Oliver said.

Florida requires the study of African American history, but the state Department of Education claims topics in the AP coursework, like critical race theory and Black Queer Studies, violate state law.

Meanwhile, the College Board, which oversees AP classes, has agreed to review the course and consider revising it.

Copyright 2023 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Kevin Hart
Bringing laughs to the Blaisdell: Comedian Kevin Hart to perform in Hawaii
Dana Ireland
3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder, attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction
City lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ John John Florence to win The Eddie...
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience

Latest News

The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services
While the church isn’t able to give out AP credit for the course, the pastor says he believes...
Fla. pastor wants to offer AP African American Studies course banned by state
Christine Wormuth who is the Secretary of the Army is in Hawaii to focus on aging...
Secretary of the Army addresses Red Hill concerns, but residents remain dissatisfied
Kyle Wagner, 51, faces multiple felony charges in the case, including operating a motor vehicle...
VIDEO: Woman asleep in car wakes up to find stranger driving