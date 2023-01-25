First Alert Forecast: Juicy cold front moving through the state, another huge swell picking up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An approaching cold front will bring a period of showers as it advances through the state Wednesday through Thursday followed by much cooler temperatures and locally breezy northerly trade winds.

The front will stall over the eastern half of the state on Thursday, which will keep showery weather over Maui and the Big Island through rest of the week.

A deeper trough approaching the state will bring the potential for heavy rainfall this weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

A new long period XL northwest swell (310-320 degree) is expected to rapidly build surf heights to High Surf Warning (HSW) on Wednesday. A

nother northwest swell is expected to potentially reach HSA levels for north and west facing shores by Sunday.

Small surf remains in the forecast for south and east facing shores this week.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.