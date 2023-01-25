Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Explosive devices found in 2 locations in Nebraska city, authorities say

Police and fire rescue vehicles block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning in...
Police and fire rescue vehicles block off West Cornhusker very early Wednesday morning in Lincoln, Nebraska, after police requested fire investigators to respond to their traffic stop.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan, Bryan Shawver and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:30 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are investigating two different scenes along West Cornhusker Highway where multiple explosive devices were either discovered and removed or detonated.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police say they pulled over a vehicle in the area of Northwest 7th and West Cornhusker. Police told KOLN that during the course of the traffic stop, the officer became suspicious of what was inside the vehicle and requested fire rescue to respond.

Fire investigators also responded with firefighters to check out the suspicious items inside.

Fire and police vehicles are outside of a house where reportedly at least two explosive devices...
Fire and police vehicles are outside of a house where reportedly at least two explosive devices were found, forcing authorities to evacuate the residents.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

After nearly two hours, fire rescue officials confirmed the device inside the vehicle was an explosive.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg says bomb techs used X-rays to confirm the device’s status. Gegg says techs then worked to safely detonate the device outside of the vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, authorities then made their way down West Cornhusker to a home near Northwest 8th and West Saunders, just a block north of the highway.

Inside the house, Gegg said bomb techs discovered at least two more explosive devices inside the home, which forced the residents inside to evacuate.

Gegg said those devices were were safely removed and disposed of. Following that, Gegg said another device was also removed from the original scene.

Right now, it’s unclear if there have been any arrests or if either of these scene are connected.

Copyright 2023 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Albert Ian Schweitzer, 51, spent 23 years behind bars for the murder he didn’t commit.
After 23 years in prison, man convicted in Dana Ireland’s murder is exonerated and set free
A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience
Dana Ireland
3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder, attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction
Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars.
Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom

Latest News

The U.S.-made M1 Abrams tanks may be on their way to Ukraine after a preliminary agreement was...
After US offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Leaders are meant to keep state secrets. Just not at home.
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021.
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services
Parts of Texas are recovering after storms strike.
Severe weather threat moves east after tornadoes hit Texas