Kailua Wendy’s squashes neighborhood beef with new rock wall

Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential...
Kailua residents demand Wendy's build a wall to separate commercial business from residential area.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:37 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kailua residents are finally getting a rock wall they begged for to block out a neighborhood nuisance.

City leaders broke ground today on the wall that will go up outside the Wendy’s on the Ulu’opihi loop.

When the burger chain opened in June 2021, neighbors complained about the noise and bright lights.

The restaurant built a botanical wall, but residents said it wasn’t enough.

This new rock wall will have no openings.

“That was our request from the beginning that there be no puka in the wall because that allows for lots of traffic and trash ... it really was an invasion of our neighborhood,” said Kailua resident Frank Appel.

“I wanted to just build a wall, and they told me, ‘no, you just can’t do that.’ I thought okay because we wanted to be so responsive to this community,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“This is joyous for us because this has been long anticipated and worked on throughout the years.”

The franchisee, Cotti Foods, paid for the wall, which will be six feet high and run the length of Ulu’opihi Loop.

