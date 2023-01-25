Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

76-year-old woman freezes to death outside after falling on driveway, police say

Police in Vermont say a 76-year-old woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. (Source: WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Authorities in Vermont say an older woman froze to death outside of her home after a fall last week.

According to Vermont State Police, a 76-year-old woman’s body was found at about 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.

WCAX reports a neighbor said a snow plow driver found the body that morning.

Police said they believe the woman fell in her driveway at her North Rupert home and died from exposure to the freezing conditions.

A community-based organization is urging those to check on their neighbors as another round of storms and cold weather are expected in the region.

“There are older individuals as well as younger individuals that are living alone. If you don’t see a car move for a day, give that person a call and check-in. It’s what community is about,” said Rosemary Greene, with the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging.

Police have not immediately identified the woman who died.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Kevin Hart
Bringing laughs to the Blaisdell: Comedian Kevin Hart to perform in Hawaii
City lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ John John Florence to win The Eddie...
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
Dana Ireland
3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder, attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction
A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience

Latest News

Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco
Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco
DC Roundup: More classified docs, a Google suit and the debt ceiling
DC Roundup: More classified docs, a Google suit and the debt ceiling
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Releasing balloons in Hawaii skies? You run the risk of a $500 fine
Releasing balloons in Hawaii skies? You run the risk of a $500 fine
As we near the eleven-month mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the...
In reversal, US poised to approve Abrams tanks for Ukraine