2 teens seriously injured in moped crash near Aloha Stadium

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - EMS officials treated two teenagers who were seriously inured in a moped crash Tuesday afternoon.

The crash involving a car and the moped happened around 12:45 p.m. at Salt Lake Boulevard and Kamehameha Highway.

Ages of the two teens weren’t provided, however EMS says they were both traveling on the moped.

They were listed in serious condition. The driver of the car wasn’t injured.

No other details were available.

