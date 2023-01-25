2 people arrested in Waiehu over land dispute

WAIEHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A land dispute in Waiehu escalated on Tuesday after two people were arrested.

Native Hawaiians claim they are being kicked off their land while a local non-profit organization claims they are trespassing.

Maui Economic Opportunity wants to build a 120-unit rental housing project for low-income Maui families on an 11-acre site off Kahekili Highway near Waiehu Beach Road. MEO said it is critically needed amid high costs and scarcity.

“The high cost of housing is impacting Native Hawaiians, with the Associated Press reporting recently that many residents have moved to Las Vegas – out of necessity, not choice,” MEO said in a statement.

The first arrest happened just before noon. The woman who was arrested lives on the land and was refusing to leave the area. The family, who claims ownership of the land, said they gave her permission to live there.

The second arrest happened around 2:00 p.m. involving a family friend who was also on the property and was refusing to leave.

MEO says they have a “clear chain of title dating back to King Lunalilo and has the right to exclude trespassers from the property to move this affordable housing project forward.”

However, the family said they have other documentation that prove otherwise.

“They have a quitclaim deed. We have a Land Commission Award. That supersedes the quitclaim deed,” said Lala Johnson.

“Our family has an LCA, a Land Commission Award, that dates back much farther than that, with also maps, certified maps, that were done through the Bureau of Conveyances,” said Koa “Kojo” Johnson.

In a statement, MEO said: “The trespassers have been notified that they are on the wrong site – based on a Land Commission Award number, “3386,” which they have posted on signs at the site. The Office of Hawaiian Affairs managed Kipuka website (www.kipukadatabase.com), which indexes government records with images of documents, maps and photos, shows LCA 3386 as being near the Waiehu shoreline.”

The family says MEO is mistaken.

“If you claim that is your property, and we claim that is our property, then it’s not a trespassing issue, it’s a land title issue,” said Johnson.

MEO says they gave notices to vacate the property back in 2021, then again in October.

They say police assistance was used as a last resort because all other options have been exhausted to resolve the situation.

