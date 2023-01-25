Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

14 Hawaii youth move forward with climate lawsuit against state

State defends its climate agenda
14 Hawaii youth move forward with climate lawsuit against state
14 Hawaii youth move forward with climate lawsuit against state
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 7:08 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen Hawaii youth ages 8 to 20, who are plaintiffs in a climate change lawsuit against the state, are preparing for their day in court. The case is called Navahine vs. Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The state’s attorneys want the case dismissed, but the youth plaintiffs want to proceed to trial. The state’s motion will be heard on Thursday.

They claim that the state’s operation of its roads has led to high levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Department of Transportation is doing the least to move us forward as well as they are actually moving us backwards,” said 15-year-old plaintiff Rylee.

“We are suing the state for accountability to make sure they hold up their side of the contract that they signed saying that they would provide a clean and healthy future,” she added.

The state is defending its climate agenda.

“The State of Hawaii and the Hawaii Department of Transportation have been national leaders in responding to, preparing for, and mitigating against climate change,” said Deputy Attorney General Lauren K. Chun, in a statement.

“Informed policy-making, not litigation, is the best way to continue to move forward against the serious threats presented by climate change,” the statement added.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys say constitutional rights were violated. They want DOT to do more to meet the state’s goal to have energy independence and be free of fossil fuels by 2045.

“The Department of Transportation spent hundreds of millions of dollars in the rental car parking facility and did not provide for sufficient charging infrastructure,” said Marti Townsend, attorney, Earthjustice.

The case is one of several children’s climate lawsuits across the country. The young Hawaii plaintiffs says they don’t want money from the lawsuit. They want a declaration from the court about the DOT’s responsibility to counter climate change.

“We just want the Department of Transportation to do its job. That’s it. Follow the law,” said Townsend.

But the state points to the current Governor’s agenda battling climate change.

“In his State of the State address, Governor Green announced that he is rolling out a bold and ambitious climate agenda to continue Hawaii’s leadership in climate adaptation and mitigation,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
Kevin Hart
Bringing laughs to the Blaisdell: Comedian Kevin Hart to perform in Hawaii
City lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ John John Florence to win The Eddie...
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
Dana Ireland
3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder, attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction
A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”
These Waikiki residents are used to noise. But their newest neighbor is trying their patience

Latest News

HTA responds to bad behavior by visitors
More visitor education needed after ‘disrespectful’ behavior goes viral, HTA says
Native Hawaiians claim they are being kicked off their land while a local non-profit...
2 people arrested in Waiehu over land dispute
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Tracking a Pacific storm that will bring a weak front our way PLUS more big surf on the way
Judge Trish Morikawa supports more use of program to divert mentally ill minor offenders to...
Program diverting mentally ill defendants to treatment instead of jail wins support