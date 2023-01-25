14 Hawaii youth move forward with climate lawsuit against state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen Hawaii youth ages 8 to 20, who are plaintiffs in a climate change lawsuit against the state, are preparing for their day in court. The case is called Navahine vs. Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The state’s attorneys want the case dismissed, but the youth plaintiffs want to proceed to trial. The state’s motion will be heard on Thursday.

They claim that the state’s operation of its roads has led to high levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Department of Transportation is doing the least to move us forward as well as they are actually moving us backwards,” said 15-year-old plaintiff Rylee.

“We are suing the state for accountability to make sure they hold up their side of the contract that they signed saying that they would provide a clean and healthy future,” she added.

The state is defending its climate agenda.

“The State of Hawaii and the Hawaii Department of Transportation have been national leaders in responding to, preparing for, and mitigating against climate change,” said Deputy Attorney General Lauren K. Chun, in a statement.

“Informed policy-making, not litigation, is the best way to continue to move forward against the serious threats presented by climate change,” the statement added.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys say constitutional rights were violated. They want DOT to do more to meet the state’s goal to have energy independence and be free of fossil fuels by 2045.

“The Department of Transportation spent hundreds of millions of dollars in the rental car parking facility and did not provide for sufficient charging infrastructure,” said Marti Townsend, attorney, Earthjustice.

The case is one of several children’s climate lawsuits across the country. The young Hawaii plaintiffs says they don’t want money from the lawsuit. They want a declaration from the court about the DOT’s responsibility to counter climate change.

“We just want the Department of Transportation to do its job. That’s it. Follow the law,” said Townsend.

But the state points to the current Governor’s agenda battling climate change.

“In his State of the State address, Governor Green announced that he is rolling out a bold and ambitious climate agenda to continue Hawaii’s leadership in climate adaptation and mitigation,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez.

