Turn your life around with Strength in Motion Personal Training

Sponsored by Strength in Motion Personal Training
Jonathan Kaguyutan from Strength in Motion Personal Training shares with us how he helps people find natural ways to overcome back pain!
By HI Now Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM HST
HONOLULU (HI Now) - The support team of Strength in Motion personal training believes that providing services to the injured, deconditioned and elderly will lead to a happier and healthier population. Their work to inspire and provide people with the tools they need has given many their lives back, even when they had lost hope of ever engaging in common activities again.

Over the past two years, Strength in Motion Personal Training has impacted many lives with their unique training methods – using Facia stretch therapy to alleviate pain before any exercise begins. Thanks to these methods, people are able to achieve their weight loss goals, increase strength and energy levels, and bring balance back into their lives.

For more information and to book a free assessment, visit www.strengthinmotionpersonaltraining.com

