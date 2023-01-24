Sunshine, light winds and hazy conditions plus BIG waves tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunshine today along with light to moderate background east to southeast winds as the high pressure ridge north of the islands remains weak. Lighter winds means daytime sea breezes may develop over most islands with a slight increase in clouds and possibly a shower or two over island mountain and interior sections.

Changes Ahead: A cold front moves into the western islands tomorrow, drifting slowly eastward on Thursday, then spreading enhanced showers into Maui and the Big Island from Friday into the weekend. Moderate to breezy northeast trade winds with this system will boost clouds and showers along windward mountain slopes. A powerful northwest swell will maintain very high surf and will produce coastal impacts along most north and west facing shores Today.

Waves Continue but on the way down: A diminishing northwest swell continues to bring Advisory level surf heights Today. A new long period northwest swell (310-320 degree) is expected Tonight and Tomorrow. Peak surf heights will likely be large enough on tomorrow to prompt a High Surf Warning for exposed north and west facing shores. The elevated surf heights will gradually diminish Thursday into Friday. Another northwest swell (320 degree) is expected to potentially reach High Surface Advisory levels over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.