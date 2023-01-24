Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suburban Detroit boy, 5, dies after wandering away from home

Officers searched the surrounding area before they found the child Monday morning and took him...
Officers searched the surrounding area before they found the child Monday morning and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:44 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who wandered away from his suburban Detroit home on a night of subfreezing temperatures was pronounced dead after officers found him, police said.

The Clinton Township Police Department said officers were sent to search for the boy after he was reported missing Monday from his family’s home near the Saravilla Apartment complex.

Officers searched the surrounding area before they found the Macomb County child Monday morning and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Anthony Coppola.

Police have so far disclosed few details about the incident, but said their investigation is ongoing.

The boy’s name has not been released.

Overnight temperatures during the boy’s disappearance were below freezing. The National Weather Service said the official low was 27 degrees at nearby Selfridge Air National Guard Base, The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens reported.

Police asked anyone who has information about the case to contact the Clinton Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-493-7839.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ John John Florence to win The Eddie...
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
Generic Image
Massive surf keeps lifeguards busy, with more than 60 rescues on North Shore
The'Eddie' is set for Wednesday at Waimea Bay.
LIVE: Skip the traffic and parking headaches. Here’s how to watch ‘the Eddie’ online
Kevin Hart
Bringing laughs to the Blaisdell: Comedian Kevin Hart to perform in Hawaii
Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.
Women are making a historic splash at ‘the Eddie’ this year

Latest News

A study shows many women may not know that having dense breasts raises the risk for breast...
Study: Many don't know breast density cancer risk
Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to...
Live Nation leader blames bots for Taylor Swift tour debacle
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 24, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 24, 2023)
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted
The market dominance means it faces little pressure to innovate and improve, Sen. Amy Klobuchar...
Klobuchar says Live Nation has monopoly on venues