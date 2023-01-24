Tributes
Looking for a new friend? A very full Hawaiian Humane is asking for your help to place pets

The Hawaiian Humane Society is seeking loving homes for its animals as its facility nears capacity.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society says it is at capacity and needs your help finding forever homes for dogs, cats at other animals from its King Street Facility.

Meanwhile, the state’s largest animal shelter is also working to create a new space and new services for another part of Oahu.

“Our new West Oahu campus is going to open up in the spring and it is in Ewa Beach on the corner of Fort Weaver and Old Fort Weaver road,” said Anna Neubaur, President and CEO of the Hawaiian Humane Society.

“We are so excited to be able to bring services into the West Side Community, being able to expand what we do.”

The shelter recently got a big shot in the arm to get that work done and complete the project. First Hawaiian Bank donated $100,000 to the Hawaiian Humane Society to get the job done.

It’s a gesture that employees like Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer Gina Anonueavo say they are proud to be a part of.

”Personally, it’s just animals have been in my life. When I first came here 17 years ago, I would actually come to this campus every weekend and just walk around because it just brought me peace. So I want to make sure that First Hawaiian Bank also supports that because we believe supporting the community is number one and our animals are a big part of that,” said Anonuevo.

If you would like to learn more about the west side facility or look at animals up for adoption, click here.

