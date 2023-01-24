Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested

Police officers were seen collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses. (KGO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine says four people were killed at the farm and three at the trucking business on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

The police have arrested 67-year-old Zhao Chunli in connection with the shooting, Pine said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the locations were connected, though Pine said the suspect worked for one of the businesses. He called the suspect a “disgruntled worker.”

California state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area, said people were killed in separate shootings. San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa tweeted that one shooting happened at a mushroom farm.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tweeted just before 5 p.m. that a suspect was in custody.

“There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Television footage from the area showed officers taking a man into custody without incident.

Aerial television images also showed police officers collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.

The shooting followed the killing of 11 people late Saturday at a ballroom dance hall in Southern California.

“We are sickened by today’s tragedy in Half Moon Bay,” Dave Pine, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that he was “at the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ John John Florence to win The Eddie...
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
Generic Image
Massive surf keeps lifeguards busy, with more than 60 rescues on North Shore
The'Eddie' is set for Wednesday at Waimea Bay.
LIVE: Skip the traffic and parking headaches. Here’s how to watch ‘the Eddie’ online
Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.
Women are making a historic splash at ‘the Eddie’ this year
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Latest News

Dana Ireland murder case
3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder, innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction
HNN
During State of the State speech, Green signs emergency proclamation to address homeless crisis
Hawaii County Police
Hawaii Island Police in search of missing, endangered 76-year-old man
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Sheriff seeking what drove ‘mad man’ to shoot up dance hall
Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.
Nickelback announces North American tour for this summer