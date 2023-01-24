Tributes
Jury deliberates on Stephen Brown sentencing in gruesome North Shore murder

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury is now deciding whether North Shore killer Stephen Brown will spend the rest of his life in prison or will get a chance of parole.

The jury last week found Brown guilty in the brutal murder of Telma Boinville.

His attorney says he’s a changed man and has become a born-again Christian.

“He’s not dangerous so that you must consider the protection of the public,” said Brown’s attorney William Bagasol.

But prosecutors say he’s still a danger to the public and should remain locked up.

“Surely whatever religious beliefs he now subscribes to were absent the day he buried a machete in Telmas skull,” said Deputy Prosecutor, Scott Bell.

The jury will continue deliberating tomorrow.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

