Judge to decide whether North Shore killer will ever be eligible for parole

Jury deliberates on Stephen Brown sentencing in gruesome North Shore murder.
Jury deliberates on Stephen Brown sentencing in gruesome North Shore murder.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:44 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A judge will decide in May whether North Shore killer Stephen Brown should spent the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On Tuesday, a jury ruled the extended sentence should be considered in the case.

Last week, Brown was found guilty in the brutal murder of Telma Boinville and the kidnapping of her young daughter.

In a sentencing hearing Monday, Brown’s attorney sought leniency, telling the jury he’s a changed man and a born-again Christian.

“He’s not dangerous so that you must consider the protection of the public,” said Brown’s attorney William Bagasol.

But prosecutors say he’s still a danger to the public and should remain locked up.

“Surely whatever religious beliefs he now subscribes to were absent the day he buried a machete in Telma’s skull,” said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell.

Brown will be back in court on May 10.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

