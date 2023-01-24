Hawaii Island police in search of missing 76-year-old man

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are looking for a missing elderly man they believe could be in danger.

William Bishop, Sr., 76, was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m. near 22nd Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau.

He commonly visits Keaau and Hilo.

Bishop is about 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes

He may be driving a silver 2019 Toyota Camry.

Call the Hawaii Police Department with any tips, (808) 935-3311.

