Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Island police in search of missing 76-year-old man

Hawaii County Police
Hawaii County Police(None)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are looking for a missing elderly man they believe could be in danger.

William Bishop, Sr., 76, was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m. near 22nd Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau.

He commonly visits Keaau and Hilo.

Bishop is about 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes

He may be driving a silver 2019 Toyota Camry.

Call the Hawaii Police Department with any tips, (808) 935-3311.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ John John Florence to win The Eddie...
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
Generic Image
Massive surf keeps lifeguards busy, with more than 60 rescues on North Shore
The'Eddie' is set for Wednesday at Waimea Bay.
LIVE: Skip the traffic and parking headaches. Here’s how to watch ‘the Eddie’ online
Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.
Women are making a historic splash at ‘the Eddie’ this year
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van

Latest News

The state Attorney General’s office has launched an investigation into public corruption at the...
State Attorney General launches investigation into illegal fireworks delivery at Oahu jail
Dana Ireland murder case
3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder, innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction
HNN
During State of the State speech, Green signs emergency proclamation to address homeless crisis
Jury deliberates on Stephen Brown sentencing in gruesome North Shore murder.
In sentencing hearing, attorney says North Shore killer is a born-again Christian and changed man