Hawaii Island police in search of missing 76-year-old man
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are looking for a missing elderly man they believe could be in danger.
William Bishop, Sr., 76, was last seen Sunday around 2 p.m. near 22nd Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau.
He commonly visits Keaau and Hilo.
Bishop is about 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes
He may be driving a silver 2019 Toyota Camry.
Call the Hawaii Police Department with any tips, (808) 935-3311.
