Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Former teacher charged with 100 counts of child porn pleads not guilty

Peyton Lambertson, a former teacher in Louisiana, has pleaded not guilty after being charged with 100 counts of child porn. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A former Louisiana teacher has pleaded not guilty after being charged with multiple counts of child porn.

WAFB reports Peyton Lambertson, who previously was a teacher in the Zachary Community School District, was arrested in July 2022.

Authorities charged Lambertson with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

On Tuesday, a hearing was held regarding Lambertson’s case where the former teacher reportedly pleaded not guilty.

Officials said Lambertson has been given permission to go to Mississippi to receive treatment with his next court date scheduled for May 4.

Previously, Zachary Community School District Supt. Scott Devillier said Lambertson was no longer employed with the school district and that it was taking appropriate action.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hart
Bringing laughs to the Blaisdell: Comedian Kevin Hart to perform in Hawaii
It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.
Eerie flying spiral spotted by Mauna Kea telescope
City lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ John John Florence to win The Eddie...
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
Dana Ireland
3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder, attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction
Generic Image
Massive surf keeps lifeguards busy, with more than 60 rescues on North Shore

Latest News

Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco
Senators grill Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift fiasco
DC Roundup: More classified docs, a Google suit and the debt ceiling
DC Roundup: More classified docs, a Google suit and the debt ceiling
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Releasing balloons in Hawaii skies? You run the risk of a $500 fine
Releasing balloons in Hawaii skies? You run the risk of a $500 fine
Law enforcement personnel control the scene of a shooting Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Half Moon...
Suspect in shootings at Northern Calif. farms was employee