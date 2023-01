HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This past Wednesday, the Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea captured video of this mysterious light over Hawaii.

It’s not a bird, or a plane...or a UFO.

Turns out the so-called “flying spiral” is actually a new satellite that was launched earlier that day by SpaceX.

The mystery is solved!

