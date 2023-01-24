Tributes
Investigation continues in deadly Aiea highrise fire

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:19 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a deadly fire at an Aiea highrise condo last week.

Fire officials said this apartment complex did not have fire sprinklers or automatic alarms.

This is because it was one of about 300 highrises built before the 1975 city ordinance requiring highrise buildings to install sprinklers, said officials.

HFD says flames caused over $320,000 in damage to the Lele Pono Condominium.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Robert Cravalho, 77, and two dogs died in the blaze.

A GoFundMe page is now helping his daughter and son-in-law whose unit was also destroyed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

