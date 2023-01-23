Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Spotify latest tech company to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce

Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies...
Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies that 400 jobs are being axed.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Music streaming service Spotify said Monday it’s cutting 6% of its global workforce, becoming yet another tech company resorting to layoffs as the post-pandemic economic outlook weakens.

CEO Daniel Ek announced the restructuring in a message to employees that was also posted online.

As part of the revamp involving a management reshuffle, “and to bring our costs more in line, we’ve made the difficult but necessary decision to reduce our number of employees,” Ek wrote.

Big tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google announced tens of thousands of job cuts this month as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic waned.

Ek said Stockholm-based Spotify was no different. The company’s operating costs last year were double its revenue growth, a gap that would be “unsustainable long-term” in any economic climate, but even more difficult to close with “a challenging macro environment,” he said.

Spotify had benefited from pandemic lockdowns because more people had sought out entertainment when they stayed home.

“I hoped to sustain the strong tailwinds from the pandemic and believed that our broad global business and lower risk to the impact of a slowdown in ads would insulate us. In hindsight, I was too ambitious in investing ahead of our revenue growth,” Ek said.

He said that’s why the company is cutting its global workforce by about 6%, without giving a specific number of job losses. Spotify reported in its latest annual report that it had about 6,600 employees, which implies that 400 jobs are being axed.

“I take full accountability for the moves that got us here today,” Ek said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City lifeguard Luke Shepardson beat out reigning champ John John Florence to win The Eddie...
Luke Shepardson clinches ‘Eddie’ win in front of 50,000 spectators at Waimea Bay
Generic Image
Massive surf keeps lifeguards busy, with more than 60 rescues on North Shore
The'Eddie' is set for Wednesday at Waimea Bay.
LIVE: Skip the traffic and parking headaches. Here’s how to watch ‘the Eddie’ online
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
Out of the 40 surfers set to compete, six are women.
Women are making a historic splash at ‘the Eddie’ this year

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 23, 2023)
Sunrise News Roundup (Jan. 23, 2023)
Plant employees drive 2011 Ford Explorer vehicles off the assembly line at Ford's Chicago...
US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall
Monday's Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Huge swell slowly drops, light winds persist, more showers due on Wednesday
The actor revealed over the weekend he broke more than 30 bones in the accident.
911 released in Jeremy Renner accident
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise