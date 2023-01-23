Philippine officials hope to attract more Hawaii tourists

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Philippine officials are urging more young Filipinos and their multicultural friends to visit the Philippines and see what it has to offer.

To do that, the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu is bringing back its Very Important Pinoy tour, which has been offered every summer for 15 years until COVID shut down leisure travel.

Officials are working with Philippine Airlines and travel agents in Hawaii to boost tourism.

“It’s a way for the embassy and consulates throughout the US to bring Filipinos and Filipino Americans. And Americans like to visit the country for seven to 10 days to experience, the warmth of the Filipino people, visit different cities throughout the country. And it’s a terrific value for some few $1,000,” said Philippine Consul General in Honolulu Emil Fernandez.

“July is a good time to visit and it’s also good for the families here. The kids can come along,” said Sol Solleza of Philippine Airlines.

“Hawaii in particular, usually the biggest contingent that joins the VIP tour. So a lot more people that come from here, the better for us and better for the country, better for the economy and better for tourism,” said Jose Clemente, president of Rajah Tours Philippines.

About 300 travelers from across the U.S. take part in the tour. This year, the trip runs July 16-24 and stops in Manila, Iloilo, and Boracay.

For more information, visit http://viptourphilippines2023.

